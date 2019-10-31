Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Waterfront Toronto board approves interim terms with Sidewalk Labs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 10:58 am
Views of the Port Lands area from Cherry St., the future home of Sidewalk Labs in Toronto on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Waterfront Toronto's board is set to vote today on whether to approve key terms with Sidewalk Labs on the Quayside development project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.
Views of the Port Lands area from Cherry St., the future home of Sidewalk Labs in Toronto on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Waterfront Toronto's board is set to vote today on whether to approve key terms with Sidewalk Labs on the Quayside development project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

TORONTO – Waterfront Toronto’s board has voted unanimously in favour of key terms to keep Sidewalk Labs’ proposed Quayside development alive.

The two sides had set a deadline of today to resolve issues including the project’s scale, public transit commitments, developer selection, and privacy and data issues before going further in the process.

With approval of the terms, Sidewalk’s proposal will move to a formal evaluation and further public consultations with a final vote on whether to approve the project set for March 31.

READ MORE: Sidewalk Labs faces criticism over Indigenous consultations for Toronto’s Quayside

The terms approved by the board include reducing the scope of the project to the original set 4.8-hectare Quayside site, rather than a larger development proposed by Sidewalk Labs.

Google sister company Sidewalk Labs has also agreed to drop its proposal for an urban data trust and instead adhere to exiting laws, and Waterfront will lead a competitive bid for vertical development teams for the project, rather than Sidewalk.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidewalk also agreed not to make transit a prerequisite for moving forward with the project, in recognition that Waterfront Toronto, a tri-government body, doesn’t have jurisdiction over funding of transit.

Sidewalk Labs unveils detailed plans to transform Toronto waterfront
Sidewalk Labs unveils detailed plans to transform Toronto waterfront
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TorontoWaterfront Torontosidewalk labsquaysideSidewalk Labs Torontoquayside toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.