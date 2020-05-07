Menu

Crime

3 Belleville youths charged following assault that sent man to hospital

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:29 am
Belleville police file photo. Belleville Police/Twitter

Three youths have been charged following a violent assault of a man in his 30s in Belleville.

Police say the robbery occurred at 12:30 a.m. on May 6 in the city’s southwest region.

Officers were patrolling a neighbourhood when they say they came upon an assault in progress.

A man in his 30s was attacked and left unconscious in the street. The man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested three people.

On May 7, police say three teens, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact Det. Const. Bested at 613-966-0882 ext. 2306 or by email at sbested@police.belleville.on.ca. Tips can be given anonymously through Quinte Crime Stoppers.

