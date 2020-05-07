Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged after stolen credit card used at business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 9:41 am
A man in Cobourg, Ont., has been charged with unauthorized use of a credit card following a reported incident on Wednesday.
A Cobourg, Ont., man is facing fraud-related charges after a credit card was reported stolen and later used at a local business, police say.

According to Cobourg police, officers visited a business in the downtown area on Wednesday following reports of suspected fraudulent use of a credit card by a man.

Police say officers investigated and determined the man was using a credit card that had been reported stolen.

Chad Jenkins, 43, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, police said Thursday.

On May 1, Jenkins was also arrested and charged following an alleged theft from a downtown residence.

