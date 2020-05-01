Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg man charged with theft from downtown residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 9:05 am
Cobourg police have charged a man following a reported theft.
Cobourg police have charged a man following a reported theft. Global Peterborough File

A Cobourg man is facing theft charges following an incident on Thursday afternoon in downtown Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the downtown core after receiving information about an alleged theft from a residential home.

READ MORE: 2 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Port Hope — police

Police say officers investigated and identified a suspect, who was soon found and arrested.

Chad Jenkins, 43, of Cobourg, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in June, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftCobourgCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeCobourg crimeTheft under $5000Chad JenkinsCobourg theftCobourg man arrestedCobourg man charged
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.