Cobourg man charged with theft from downtown residence: police

A Cobourg man is facing theft charges following an incident on Thursday afternoon in downtown Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the downtown core after receiving information about an alleged theft from a residential home.

Police say officers investigated and identified a suspect, who was soon found and arrested.

Chad Jenkins, 43, of Cobourg, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in June, police said.

