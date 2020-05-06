Lethbridge sexual assault workers debunk myths during Sexual Violence Awareness Month

Send this page to someone via email

May is Sexual Violence Awareness Month and sexual assault workers in Lethbridge are taking this opportunity to debunk some of the myths that still persist.

Of the several myths surrounding sexual assault, the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre says one of the most important messages it has is that the assault is the direct result of the perpetrator’s actions, and not the victim’s.

“This [sexual assault] has nothing to do with how short your skirt was, if you looked sexy that night, if you had a lot to drink, if you were using drugs, if you were prostituting, if you were doing any host of activities,” said Kristine Cassie, the CEO of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre.

“This does not invite anyone to be violent towards you, or sexually violent towards you.” Tweet This

Cassie adds that one of the biggest myths out there is that males do not experience sexual violence, which she says is completely false. She goes on to say sexual violence impacts everyone, including males, and LGBTQ2+ individuals as well.

The centre will be hosting its first-ever Instagram Live event on Wednesday evening to help dispel the myths that exist around sexual assault. As the month goes on, the organization will continue to host several different virtual events in an effort to help raise awareness, especially during the pandemic.

When it comes to victims encountering myths, one woman says she has been very selective about sharing her story of sexual abuse because she is concerned about what others will say, even close family members.

“I didn’t tell my mom because of what I thought she would say. Tweet This

“She would think that it was my fault, that I asked for it in some way… Presently she has no idea this happened,” Miranda Strawberry said.

Strawberry experienced sexual assault when she 12, while with someone she considered a friend. She says she has also experienced other forms of sexual abuse in other past relationships.

“You don’t talk about those things, especially where I come from, like sexual assault and things like that which happened, you don’t really talk about it,” Strawberry said.

“It’s like either that or you had asked for it.”

She says such topics were never discussed in her family as she was growing up. Strawberry adds that she does not blame her mother for not being more open with her because she had encountered abuse as well in her own life.

A sexual violence intervention worker through the YWCA Amethyst Project in Lethbridge explains why such myths can negatively impact someone’s road to recovery.

“A lot of the time there is still the victim blaming, it’s the shame,” Megan Ouellette said. Tweet This

W”It’s that when people come forward, it’s the questions of: what were you wearing? Where were you? Why were you walking that late?'” Ouellette stated.

“All that kind of stuff and then that person that took the courage to come forward is now being met with shame and guilt.”

Ouellete says it’s critical to continue talking about these myths so that barriers towards understanding can be broken.