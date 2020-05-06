Menu

Frost advisories issued for much of southwestern Ontario

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 6, 2020 7:20 pm
Frost advisories have been issued for much of southern Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued frost advisories for much of southwestern Ontario as temperatures near or below zero will result in frost formation overnight.

The advisory does not include London and Middlesex County, but does include Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton, and Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park.

The national weather agency says frost is expected Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, warning that measures should be taken to protect frost-sensitive crops and plants.

“An extended period of significantly cooler than normal temperatures will likely result in several days of frost and, at times, hard freezes across much of southern Ontario for at least the next week,” the advisory noted.

The 2020 Frost Advisory season in the region officially begins Thursday.

