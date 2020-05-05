Montreal in for chilly weather most of the week amid frost advisory

Send this page to someone via email

April showers, May frost — apparently.

A bout of winter-like weather is on the way for southern Quebec, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a frost advisory on Tuesday, warning that temperatures will plummet to near or below the freezing mark overnight.

“The relatively cool temperatures for this time of the year will persist for several more days,” the statement reads.

The advisory, which is in effect for Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges and other regions, could last until Saturday morning.

As a result, Environment Canada warns frost could damage crops as chilly weather sets in this week.

“Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” the weather agency said.