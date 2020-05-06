Police respond to report of gunfire at southwest Calgary apartment

Send this page to someone via email

An apartment building in southwest Calgary was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call from a resident that a bullet came through their wall.

Police said they received the call at around 11:20 a.m. and officers were immediately sent to the building located in the 1100 block of 8 Avenue S.W.

Police said traffic was stopped in the area while officers contained and evacuated the building.

Police later investigated the apartment unit where the gun was allegedly fired from, but the suspect had already left.

Police added that no one was injured in the incident but the investigation is ongoing.

“Firearm calls are extremely challenging and dangerous for our officers and the public,” CPS Duty Insp. Melanie Oncescu said.

“Until we know that the danger is gone, we have to respond as if there is still a person with a gun in the apartment and take every precaution to protect citizens and first responders.” Tweet This

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.