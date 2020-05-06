Hamilton invites residents’ questions on COVID-19, hosts virtual town hall

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton residents who have questions about the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, will have a chance to get some answers Wednesday night.

The City of Hamilton is holding another virtual town hall meeting starting at 7 p.m.

The town hall will include Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, and the director of the city’s emergency operations centre, Paul Johnson.

Residents can submit questions on the city’s website at hamilton.ca/askcovidquestions and via its Twitter account, @cityofhamilton.

The town hall will be broadcast live on 900 CHML and streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.

As of Wednesday, the city reported eight more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 468 cases with 462 confirmed.

There have now been 23 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Hamilton, according to public health.

The two new deaths were an 81-year-old man at Cardinal Retirement Residences, and 83-year-old man at St. Peter’s Hospital.

Both passed on May 4.

On Wednesday, the city reported 12 outbreaks in the city with a new one at Wentworth Lodge where three residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak at Grace Villa long-term care home has been declared over.

Institutional outbreaks are now at three long-term care homes (Heritage Green, Wentworth Lodge, and Dundurn Place Care Centre), and two retirement residences (St. Elizabeth’s Villa and St. Joseph’s Villa).

Also on the list are four hospitals with two areas of the Charlton campus and an area at the West 5th campus of St. Joseph’s with outbreaks. Hamilton Health Science’s outbreak at St. Peter’s hospital on Maplewood Avenue has 10 cases of COVID-19.

The city’s other outbreaks are at Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre, Barrett Centre for Crisis Support and I.H. Mission Services.

On Tuesday, Mayor Eisenberger applauded the “strategic” and “measured” approach the province was taking toward a gradual reopening of businesses throughout the province.

Eisenberger said rules are being relaxed in areas where a person can practise “spacial separation” fairly easily.

The mayor said he’s not concerned about moving too fast and undoing “the good work” that has gotten Hamilton to this point since Canadians are “community-minded.”

Ontario started tiptoeing back to normalcy on Monday, allowing a small list of mostly seasonal businesses to reopen as the spread of COVID-19 slows.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford took a further step announcing that more businesses can reopen and offer curbside pickup in the coming days.

On Friday, garden centres and nurseries will be allowed to fully reopen, and not just provide delivery and curbside pickup, so long as they abide by the same measures that grocery stores and pharmacies are expected to follow.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

