5 Kitchener-Waterloo men charged in luxury car dealership break-ins: London police

Police in London, Ont., have charged five men between the ages of 19 and 25, all from the Kitchener-Waterloo area, in connection with break-ins at a Porsche dealership on Oxford Street West and a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Southdale Road East on Saturday and Sunday.

On Wednesday, police announced charges against the suspects and also added that while a 2008 Porsche 911 and three additional Porsche key fobs have been recovered, three Porsche vehicles with a total value of $332,000 are still missing.

The incident began at roughly 6:30 a.m. Saturday, when police say multiple suspects broke into the Porsche dealership and took off with four vehicles and their key fobs. Police responded and launched an investigation. On Sunday, at roughly 4:30 a.m., police say multiple suspects broke into the Mercedes-Benz dealership but fled empty-handed after security officers responded.

Police say the investigation led officers to the area of Oxford Street and Hyde Park Road just before 6 p.m. Monday, and officers found one of the vehicles reported stolen in the May 3 break and enter. Police say they stopped the vehicle nearby and officers “pursued multiple suspects fleeing the vehicle on foot through the Oakridge area.”

Five male suspects were arrested in total.

Police have since jointly charged the five suspects with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 20-year-old is also charged with break and enter with intent and failing to comply with an undertaking. A 25-year-old man is additionally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while prohibited. Another 25-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with a release order. A 21-year-old man is facing an additional charge of public mischief to divert suspicion from self or to cause another to be suspected.

The three outstanding stolen vehicles are:

2020 Porsche Panamra, black, with Ontario plates CDNZ126, value $160,000

2019 Porsche Cayenne, black, with Ontario plates CKMJ257, value $90,000

2019 Porsche Cayenne, blue, with Ontario plates CFTE979, value $82,000

The 2008 Porsche 911 recovered by police is valued at $65,000.

“This was an example of dedicated and tireless police work and collective teamwork amongst members of our police service, private security and the community,” said detective sergeant Ryan Scrivens.

“With the isolation orders in place, we have dozens of good Samaritans peering out of the windows of their homes at all times of the day, and that continual flow of information is extremely helpful. It is gratifying to be a part of such an interesting case, and despite these unusual times, Londoners have demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incidents or information about the whereabouts of the three missing Porsche vehicles, to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).