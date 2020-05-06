Calgarian named 1st recipient of junior B hockey scholarship in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Angus Amadio is the first recipient of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League‘s Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship.

A businessman, Grant Sheridan was the president and part-owner of the Kelowna Chiefs.

Sheridan, a popular figure in Okanagan hockey circles, died in July of 2018 of bacterial meningitis at the age of 47.

Fruitvale’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks’ three-year player, Amadio, hopes he can follow in Sheridan’s footsteps.

“His beliefs and lifestyle on and off the ice are a great inspiration to young hockey players,” says Amadio.

“I would like to thank the KIJHL, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks organization and, especially, (head coach) Terry Jones and the coaching staff, as well as my billet families, my teammates, all the volunteers and the fans.”

The Calgary product is receiving the scholarship based on academic excellence, community involvement and leadership qualities.

The goal of the scholarship is to carry on Sheridan’s legacy and pass on his values of community involvement, according to the KIJHL.

Myles Mattila, founder of MindRight for Athletes Society, and creator of the Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship, said he heard great things from the selection committee about Amadio.

“Grant valued community involvement and it was exceptional to see what Angus has put forth in his volunteering,” Mattila said in a release.

“I believe by recognizing individuals like Angus, will create opportunities for future student athletes to pursue a post-secondary education.”

Jones said he is thrilled that Amadio is the first recipient of the scholarship, but added that he’s confident every team in the league has someone like Amadio.

“It’s a great recognition for Angus and the type of person that he is,” said Jones.

“Angus is the guy who does every drill 110 per cent — the right way with technique and attitude, effort and leadership.”

Amadio displayed enthusiasm with the community work the Nitehawks do, whether it be getting involved with the Special Olympics or being around families during the Family Day event, according to the KIJHL.

“Grant would be very satisfied. Angus is an outstanding choice,” said Jones.

“He’s just one of the best teammates a guy could ever want.”

The Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship is worth $1,500.

