Kelowna Rockets name Terry McFaul as new head scout

The Kelowna Rockets announced their new head scout on Thursday, two days after longtime employee Lorne Frey bowed out as the team’s assistant general manager and chief scout.

Frey had been with the team for 29 years, with scouting being his main job, but announced his retirement on Tuesday. During his tenure, Frey added many blue-chip prospects to Kelowna’s roster, including Shea Weber.

Frey was also legendary for holding court — hockey-speak for when scouts, former players, the media and the like gather before games and discuss the latest news, players or prospects, or just to shoot the breeze.

Also highly talented in those fields is Terry McFaul, who has been named Kelowna’s new head scout.

From Calgary, McFaul has spent the last 29 years with the Rockets as a scout. The team says he played a key role in drafting players such as Tyler Myers, Cody Almond and Dillon Dube.

“With Lorne moving on, I think it’s important that we have some continuity,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“Terry has been with us since the start and knows exactly what kind of players we like. He has been involved in many drafts and travelled with Lorne, we don’t think there’s going to be a big adjustment.

“I think it will be a fluid transition, and Lorne will be available as an adviser to help if needed.”

McFaul said he’ll do his best and is thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s big shoes to fill, but the opportunity is huge,” said McFaul, whose playing days included parts of two seasons with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Calgary Canucks.

“To replace Lorne is never going to happen; he’s the best there was and ever will be. I’m so thankful to have had the chance to work as close to him as I have over the last number of years.”