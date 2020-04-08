3 Okanagan hockey players crack NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings

Send this page to someone via email

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The North American Skaters List includes three players that are playing for teams in the Okanagan.

Kelowna Rockets rookie forward Pavel Novak comes in at No. 85 on the list, the highest ranking among the three players.

His ranking projects him to be a potential third-round selection at the draft in Montreal.

The 17-year-old Czech Republic product led the Rockets in scoring with 58 points (25 goals, 33 assists) in 55 games.

Novak initially cracked the NHL Central Scouting 19-20 Preliminary Players To Watch List as a “C” rated prospect in October.

His “C” rating then meant that he was a potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round selection at NHL Draft in Montreal.

Penticton Vees forward Danny Weight came in next.

Weight was listed as the No. 142 best North American skater prospect.

The 18-year-old had a great season with the Vees, tying for the team lead in goals.

Weight finished his 2019-20 campaign with 60 points (25 goals, 35 assists) in 58 games.

Weight also performed great for the Vees in the first and only round of the playoffs this season, he had eight points in Penticton’s five-game series victory over the West Kelowna Warriors.

Also making the list was Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor, who was ranked 216th.

Last season, his second in the BCHL, the 6-foot-2 rearguard had 6 goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 52 regular-season games.

According to the league, Taylor’s older brother, Ty, was a prolific goalie for Vernon (2016-18) and was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Tampa Bay. Trey recently committed to Clarkson University for the 2021-22 season.

Notably, the Vees had a second player crack the list, incoming forward Ryan McGuire, who was listed at 105.

Committed to Colgate University, McGuire capped his third season with Belmont Hill in United States High School Prep with 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games.

The Connecticut native finished his tenure with Belmont Hill with 77 points (36 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games.

The BCHL playoffs have been cancelled indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.