Coronavirus: WHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 regular season

The Western Hockey League has cancelled its remaining 2019-20 regular season, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-team league announced the news on Wednesday, saying the cancellation followed a meeting of board governors and consultation with medical professionals.

The league features a 68-game regular season, with teams having around a half-dozen games remaining.

The Western Hockey League announced today the conclusion of the 2019-20 regular season. STATEMENT 📰 | https://t.co/jvw7GZjQsE pic.twitter.com/MbeEgNCuFV — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 18, 2020

“The WHL takes the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously,” said WHL commissioner Ron Robison.

“Given the ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19, we deemed it necessary to cancel the remaining games on the 2019-20 WHL regular-season schedule.”

Robison added the league “will continue to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19,” and that every effort will made to conduct the 2020 playoffs at a later date.

The Portland Winterhawks finished first overall with a record of 45 wins, 11 losses, 3 overtime losses and 4 shootout losses for 97 points.

In B.C. Division standings, the Kamloops Blazers (41-18-3-1) finished first with 86 points. They were followed by the Victoria Royals (32-24-6-2) with 72 points and the Vancouver Giants (32-24-4-2) with 70 points.

The Kelowna Rockets (29-28-3-3), who are slated to host the 2020 Memorial Cup in May, finished fourth with 64 points, with the Prince George Cougars (20-34-4-4) in fifth and last with 48 points.

The #QMJHL announces that all the remaining games of the 2019-20 schedule have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — QMJHL (@QMJHL) March 17, 2020

In related news, the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League also announced that the rest of their regular seasons will be cancelled.