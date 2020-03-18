Menu

Coronavirus: WHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 regular season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 3:57 pm
The WHL says the decision to cancel rest of its regular season was due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The WHL says the decision to cancel rest of its regular season was due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. Marissa Baecker / Kelowna Rockets

The Western Hockey League has cancelled its remaining 2019-20 regular season, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-team league announced the news on Wednesday, saying the cancellation followed a meeting of board governors and consultation with medical professionals.

The league features a 68-game regular season, with teams having around a half-dozen games remaining.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: CHL, WHL seasons suspended ‘until further notice’

“The WHL takes the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously,” said WHL commissioner Ron Robison.

“Given the ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19, we deemed it necessary to cancel the remaining games on the 2019-20 WHL regular-season schedule.”

Robison added the league “will continue to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19,” and that every effort will made to conduct the 2020 playoffs at a later date.

Squire’s Take: Impact of coronavirus on the sports world
Squire’s Take: Impact of coronavirus on the sports world

The Portland Winterhawks finished first overall with a record of 45 wins, 11 losses, 3 overtime losses and 4 shootout losses for 97 points.

In B.C. Division standings, the Kamloops Blazers (41-18-3-1) finished first with 86 points. They were followed by the Victoria Royals (32-24-6-2) with 72 points and the Vancouver Giants (32-24-4-2) with 70 points.

The Kelowna Rockets (29-28-3-3), who are slated to host the 2020 Memorial Cup in May, finished fourth with 64 points, with the Prince George Cougars (20-34-4-4) in fifth and last with 48 points.

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League also announced that the rest of their regular seasons will be cancelled.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: OHL cancels remainder of regular season, no decision yet on playoffs

