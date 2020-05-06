London police stop same G2 driver for speeding 3 times in 9 days

The London Police Service’s traffic management unit says the same 24-year-old man was stopped three times in nine days for speeding.
In each case, the G2 driver was going at least 30 kilometres over the posted speed limit.
According to police, the driver was caught going 88 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone at Oxford Street and Thornton Avenue at roughly 8 p.m. April 22.
On April 26 at roughly 7 p.m., the same driver was reportedly stopped after police observed a vehicle travelling 93 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone on Baseline Road at Averill Gate.
Finally, on May 1, police say the driver was stopped at Fanshawe Park Road East at Highbury Avenue at around 7 p.m. after going 90 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.
Police say if convicted, he could face fines in excess of $826 and a potential 60-day licence suspension.
