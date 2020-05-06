Menu

Health

Ottawa Public Health reports 31 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 10:12 am
Ottawa Public Health reports than more than half of all lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa are resolved.
Ottawa Public Health reports than more than half of all lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa are resolved. Manu Fernandex / AP Photo

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa continues to climb, but more than half of reported cases have been resolved, according to Ottawa Public Health data released Tuesday.

The local public health unit identified 31 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in its most recent report, bringing Ottawa’s total to 1,535 as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Ottawa Public Health also reported 11 new deaths related to the virus, raising the city’s death toll to 138 since the pandemic began.

Of all the cases reported locally so far, roughly a third are considered ongoing, while 54 per cent are marked as resolved.

Nine per cent of cases have been fatal.

Ottawa Public Health is expected to release new results later Wednesday afternoon.

