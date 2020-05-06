Ottawa Public Health reports 31 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa continues to climb, but more than half of reported cases have been resolved, according to Ottawa Public Health data released Tuesday.

The local public health unit identified 31 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in its most recent report, bringing Ottawa’s total to 1,535 as of 4 p.m. Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ottawa Public Health also reported 11 new deaths related to the virus, raising the city’s death toll to 138 since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus declares coronavirus outbreak in emergency department

Of all the cases reported locally so far, roughly a third are considered ongoing, while 54 per cent are marked as resolved.

Nine per cent of cases have been fatal.

Ottawa Public Health is expected to release new results later Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

2:46 Doug Ford blasts regional health officers for low coronavirus testing numbers Doug Ford blasts regional health officers for low coronavirus testing numbers