Accidental fire displaces 13 in Saint John

An accidental fire has left 13 people temporarily displaced in Saint John.

Kevin Comeau, a platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department, says the department responded to a report of a fire at 122 Prince Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived they found fire coming out of the top floor of the wooden duplex.

Most of the residents had already safely left the building before crews arrived but firefighters did assist other residents in leaving the building.

The blaze was contained to one unit in the building and fire crews stayed on scene for approximately three hours.

Officials say 13 people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

A woman and a man from the damaged apartment have been assisted by the Canadian Red Cross while 11 other residents made other arrangements as they await cleanup of minor smoke or water damage.

There were no injuries reported.

Comeau said the fire is believed to be accidental but it remains under investigation.