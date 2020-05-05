Menu

Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador sees 1st new COVID-19 case in days; P.E.I. clear for 2nd day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2020 5:44 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on February 18, 2020.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on February 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says 90 staff members at Eastern Health were in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend.

He says all the staff are now in self-isolation and have been tested for the virus.

Ball says all the results that have come back so far are negative.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases for the second day in a row.

The province said that 25 out of its 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases were resolved.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
