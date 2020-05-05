Newfoundland and Labrador sees 1st new COVID-19 case in days; P.E.I. clear for 2nd day

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says 90 staff members at Eastern Health were in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend.

He says all the staff are now in self-isolation and have been tested for the virus.

Ball says all the results that have come back so far are negative.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases for the second day in a row.

The province said that 25 out of its 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases were resolved.

