Health

Elections Saskatchewan wants group to study upcoming vote during COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2020 4:52 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 5:01 pm
Saskatchewan's chief electoral officer recently sent four recommendations to Scott Moe's office about the upcoming provincial vote given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s chief electoral officer is recommending an advisory group be struck to provide advice on whether to go ahead with October’s provincial election.

Michael Boda recently sent four recommendations to Premier Scott Moe‘s office about the upcoming vote given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boda said staff wouldn’t be able to transition to a postal ballot system for an October vote, but could for a spring election if work on that started right away.

He recommends an advisory group be set up with the province’s chief medical health officer and house leaders from the government and Opposition to discuss the issue.

Boda said he would then provide advice to Moe, who makes the final decision.

The election is set for Oct. 26.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesSask PoliticsSaskatchewan CoronavirusScott Moeregina coronavirussaskatoon coronavirusElections Saskatchewan
