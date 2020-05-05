5 men charged after Porsche, Mercedes-Benz dealerships broken into: London, Ont., police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say five men are facing charges after two separate incidents within a 24-hour span involving car dealerships.

The incidents, on May 2 and 3, are the latest in a string of break-ins and thefts involving used and new car dealerships in the city — though police have yet to confirm whether the incidents are connected.

The two most recent break-ins were at a Porsche dealership on Oxford Street West and a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Southdale Road East on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The first incident occurred at roughly 6:30 a.m. Saturday, when police say multiple suspects broke into the Porsche dealership and took off with four vehicles and their key fobs. Police responded and launched an investigation.

Then on Sunday, at roughly 4:30 a.m., police say multiple suspects broke into the Mercedes-Benz dealership. In that case, security officers responded and the suspects fled empty-handed, police say.

Police responded and a suspect was observed at roughly 5:20 that morning. The suspect was arrested following a short foot chase involving both a police officer and security officer. No other suspects were found at that time, police say.

Police say the investigation led officers to the area of Oxford Street and Hyde Park Road just before 6 p.m. Monday, and officers found one of the vehicles reported stolen in the May 3 break and enter. Police say they stopped the vehicle nearby and officers “pursued multiple suspects fleeing the vehicle on foot through the Oakridge area.”

Five male suspects were arrested in total. Police also say two of the suspects were apprehended with help from police dogs and then taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Previously, London police and OPP reported on Monday that three people had been charged in connection with break-ins and thefts at used car dealerships within the region.

At that time, OPP told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that between April 24 and 29, OPP and London police had responded to at least seven break and enters within the London-Middlesex area.

Following the recent incidents at the Porsche and Mercedes-Benz dealerships, London police said Tuesday that “investigators remain cognizant that these thefts may be related to other similar incidents that have occurred within our community, however that has not been confirmed.”

