Crime

Police investigating after horse found dead, apparently shot near road in Kelowna, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 4:40 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 5:01 pm
Kelowna RCMP say they are trying to figure out if this is a case of illegal dumping of remains or something of a more serious criminal nature.
Global News

Police in Kelowna are seeking public help after the remains of a horse were found this week on a road just outside city limits.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the dead horse was found along Postill Lake Road, behind the airport, and it appeared to have been shot.

Police say they were notified on May 3 by a person who had the found horse several days earlier near the Highlands Trail.

“This animal was shot, and appeared to be cared for prior to its death,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine of the RCMP Livestock Section.

“We are attempting to determine if this is a case of illegal dumping of remains, or something of a more serious criminal nature.”

Lepine continued, saying, “if this is an instance of someone attempting to euthanize an animal, this is not the way to do so, and the body cannot be left on the side of the road.”

Police described the horse as a gelding, and was chestnut or sorrel in colour. It had three white socks and a small white blaze on the tip of its nose.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

