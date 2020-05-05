Waterloo’s RIM Park sportsplex could be used as coronavirus field hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Six hospitals in Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County have reached an agreement that could possibly see the RIM Park sportsplex be used as a coronavirus field hospital.

Grand River Hospital, Cambridge Memorial Hospital, St. Mary’s General Hospital, Guelph General Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre and Wellington Health Care Alliance announced an agreement with the City of Waterloo on Tuesday.

It will ensure the hospitals have the capacity needed if the number of COVID-19 patients exceeds the spaces available.

According to a joint news release, the facility, which is the largest in the city, has the potential to accommodate hundreds of additional beds and equipment for patients, should they be required.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the hospitals would work together to equip, staff and operate the facility for patients from Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“While we remain hopeful that we will never need to expand our care through the use of a field hospital, we are pleased to have reached this milestone,” said Marianne Walker, president and CEO of Guelph General Hospital, in a statement.

Despite promising public health data that shows a flattening of the curve of COVID-19, the hospitals said they will be prepared to implement and operate the field hospital if the need for additional care is greater than the hospitals’ capacity.

2:10 Coronavirus outbreak: Montreal turns hockey arena into field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients Coronavirus outbreak: Montreal turns hockey arena into field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said the city is proud to have the facility be used as part of the solution should it be necessary.

“An even better solution would be to see our community members continue to protect one another from the disease, continue to practise physical distancing and help to lessen the impact this illness is having on our hospitals,” Jaworsky said.

As of Tuesday, Waterloo Region was reporting 830 coronavirus cases and 90 deaths, Guelph was reporting 116 cases and seven deaths, and Wellington County was reporting 51 cases and two deaths.

The latest numbers from the region show that 38 people are in hospital, while seven from Guelph and one from Wellington County are in a hospital.

Story continues below advertisement