Coronavirus: Downtown Peterborough restaurants support isolating paramedics with takeout program

Restaurants in downtown Peterborough, Ont., are offering contactless food delivery for paramedics who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) announced it has teamed up with Y Drive PTBO to launch a new takeout food program to support paramedics who are currently isolating from their friends and families.

“The Downtown Business Improvement Area is delighted to be working with the Peterborough City-County Paramedics to feed our front-line workers,” said Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director.

“We have a bounty of amazing restaurants for our paramedics to choose from while in isolation. Food is the most basic form of comfort and we are so incredibly pleased to be spreading a little joy to our isolating paramedics at this time.”

The Peterborough City-County Paramedics set aside funds for meals and accommodation to support the paramedics through isolation, many of whom are staying at the Holiday Inn.

“Our paramedic team is giving all they’ve got, and it’s our responsibility to accommodate them in these uncertain times,” said Peterborough City-County Paramedics Chief Randy Mellow.

“We are very grateful to the DBIA, the downtown restaurants, Y Drive and the Holiday Inn for helping us look after them. This is a great example of community working together and helping each other out. It makes me proud to live and serve in the Greater Peterborough area.

“Keeping it local and supporting local business seemed an obvious choice, especially in this current climate. The DBIA developed a program almost overnight to address the emergent needs of our paramedics that included a contactless process for restaurants and the staff at the Holiday Inn.”

Y Drive PTBO is a local app-based delivery service that is providing free delivery for any participating restaurants unable to deliver food themselves.

“We are happy to have Y Drive included in this wonderful partnership,” said co-owners and operators Rob Davidson and Erica Young. “Now, more than ever, we need to support our front-line workers. Offering free delivery through this program allows Y Drive PTBO to give back to those who are working hard to safeguard our community health.”

Guiel added: “One of the biggest barriers for getting downtown restaurants involved was the delivery component needed for this particular program.”