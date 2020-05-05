Drugs worth millions seized as meth lab uncovered in Oshawa, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say crystal meth worth more than $3 million was seized after a meth lab was uncovered last week in Oshawa.

In a news release Tuesday, Toronto police said on April 27 the service’s drug squad arrested four men at a residence in the area of Park Road North and Highway 401 in Oshawa. Search warrants were also executed on vehicles and residences in Oshawa, Thornhill, Burlington, and Hamilton.

Police allege a residence in Oshawa was producing “large quantities” of crystal meth in an operation run by the homeowner.

Investigators said there were chemicals and lab equipment in the home, which was dismantled by Toronto police and Oshawa firefighters.

“Hazardous chemicals and potentially harmful by-products created during the production of methamphetamine were safely packaged and removed from the residence,” the news release read.

“These materials have been disposed of safely.”

Officers allege that 43 kilograms of crystal meth was seized, which has a potential street value of more than $3.4 million.

Additional drugs were uncovered, including five kilograms of ketamine with a street value of $135,000, as well as an unregistered handgun, police allege.

Four men from the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police said Richard Alexandre, 56, of Oshawa, Richard Jansen, 36, of Burlington, Brendan Coates, 37, of Oshawa, and Kyle Zettler, 34, of no fixed address were arrested and charged.

All four men were released on bail and will appear in court on July 9.