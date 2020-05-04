Video appears to show man throwing rock at Toronto police cruiser, shattering windows

Send this page to someone via email

A video posted online appears to show a man throwing a rock at a Toronto police cruiser and smashing several windows as an officer tries to arrest him.

Police said they were called to the area of Shuter and Seaton streets around 2 p.m. Monday for reports of a man assaulting another man and throwing rocks.

Investigators said the incident began when a suspect allegedly stole mail from a property.

“I was making lunch when I heard a guy shout that someone was stealing packages from doorsteps and throwing rocks,” the person who posted the video wrote.

“The neighbourhood was quick to respond and call 911, but the first officer on the scene was alone and struggled to apprehend the guy as he smashed her car with rocks.

“She tased him unsuccessfully twice and he was then taken down by backup police.”

The video appears to show a man in a grey hoodie repeatedly throwing a rock at the cruiser. He appears to smash the back window of the vehicle, reach inside, pick up the rock, and later smash additional side windows.

He continues to throw the rock as an officer tries to arrest him.

The man is later tackled by an additional officer who arrives in a second cruiser.

Kola Alex Ogunkoya, 42, was arrested in connection with the incident and faces several charges including theft from mail, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.