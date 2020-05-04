Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Video appears to show man throwing rock at Toronto police cruiser, shattering windows

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 7:20 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 7:21 pm
Video appears to show suspect throwing rock at Toronto police cruiser, officer
WATCH ABOVE: Video posted online on Monday appears to show a man repeatedly throwing a rock at a police cruiser in Toronto as an officer tries to avoid being hit.

A video posted online appears to show a man throwing a rock at a Toronto police cruiser and smashing several windows as an officer tries to arrest him.

Police said they were called to the area of Shuter and Seaton streets around 2 p.m. Monday for reports of a man assaulting another man and throwing rocks.

Investigators said the incident began when a suspect allegedly stole mail from a property.

READ MORE: Man charged after car seen on video doing doughnuts in front of Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square

“I was making lunch when I heard a guy shout that someone was stealing packages from doorsteps and throwing rocks,” the person who posted the video wrote.

“The neighbourhood was quick to respond and call 911, but the first officer on the scene was alone and struggled to apprehend the guy as he smashed her car with rocks.

Story continues below advertisement

“She tased him unsuccessfully twice and he was then taken down by backup police.”

The video appears to show a man in a grey hoodie repeatedly throwing a rock at the cruiser. He appears to smash the back window of the vehicle, reach inside, pick up the rock, and later smash additional side windows.

He continues to throw the rock as an officer tries to arrest him.

Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at Toronto Police officer
Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at Toronto Police officer

The man is later tackled by an additional officer who arrives in a second cruiser.

Kola Alex Ogunkoya, 42, was arrested in connection with the incident and faces several charges including theft from mail, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police servicedowntown torontoShuter streetRocks Toronto police cruiserSeaton Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.