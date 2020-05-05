Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Amid COVID-19, Americans have more faith in Canada than themselves: poll

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2020 12:05 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 12:07 pm
COVID-19 infections expected to soar in U.S. as restrictions relaxed
A leaked White House document obtained by the New York Times suggests America's COVID-19 situation is about to get much worse, with deaths expected to be much higher than initially projected. As Jackson Proskow explains, the news comes as even more states reopen their economies.

WASHINGTON — A new online poll suggests COVID-19 has damaged the trust Canadians have in their American neighbours, while U.S. residents have more faith in their northern counterparts than they do in themselves.

The poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies finds only 34 per cent of respondents expressed trust in Americans, compared with 58 per cent from a similar survey in November of last year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those living in the U.S., 72.5 per cent said they trusted Canadians, compared with 70 per cent who expressed trust in their fellow citizens.

COVID-19: Americans refuse to physical distance as states reopen
COVID-19: Americans refuse to physical distance as states reopen

Some 66 per cent of Canadian residents who participated said they are worried about COVID-19 cases arriving in Canada from the U.S., while only 19 per cent of U.S. respondents felt the same way about the novel coronavirus travelling south.

Story continues below advertisement

The poll also found 34 per cent of Americans surveyed would be comfortable taking a vacation in Canada once travel restrictions are lifted, compared with 19 per cent of Canadians asked about heading south of the border.

READ MORE: Coronavirus ‘travel bubble’ idea gains steam but wouldn’t work for Canada, U.S., expert says

The online research, conducted April 24-26, surveyed 1,515 Canadians and 1,012 Americans. Since online polls do not carry a margin of error, they are not considered representative of the population at large.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19United Statescoronavirus pandemicWorld. NewsCanadiansAmericansLeger pollAssociation for Canadian studiesLegerTravel to U.STravel to CanadaCanadians lose trust in Americans over COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.