Wendy’s removes burgers from some U.S. menus amid beef shortage — will this happen in Canada?

Fast-food chains, from Wendy’s to McDonald’s, are feeling the pressure amid beef shortages linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. diners have discovered while ordering from some of their favourite fast-food chains that burgers have been completely removed from the menu at some locations.

“Is there a beef shortage for Wendy’s?” one Twitter user asked. “Just had to change an entire order in the drive-thru. No beef available.”

@Wendys Is there a beef shortage for Wendy's? Just had to change an entire online order in the drive thru…no beef available! — Jessica M Brown (@m_jessbrown77) May 4, 2020

Another person tweeted, along with a screengrab of a sparse online menu: “@Wendys how are there no burgers?”

In a media statement to Global News, Wendy’s Canada said: “It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules.

“However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment,” it continued. “We’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely.”

About 18 per cent of Wendy’s locations are short on beef, according to Stephens analyst James Rutherford.

The beef shortage is affecting other fast-food restaurants in Canada, too, like McDonald’s.

McDonald’s cited the temporary closure of Cargill’s High River, Alta., facility and said it was working with the meat processor and other global suppliers to meet demand.

The plant closed temporarily on April 20 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and reopened on Monday with additional health measures in place, like temperature checks, mandatory face masks and other protective equipment, enhanced sanitizing and increased physical distancing.

“Until Canada’s beef supply stabilizes, we will source as much Canadian beef as we can and then supplement with imported beef,” the company said, according to Reuters.

The company also plans to temporarily remove Angus burgers from its Canadian menu nationally.

— With files from Reuters

