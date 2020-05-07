City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Thursday evening to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news conference will be held at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) deputy chief Sue Henry and city manager David Duckworth will be on hand to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

The city update comes one day after it was revealed Calgary Transit is laying off hundreds of workers, most of them transit vehicle operators, after a drastic decrease in ridership across the city.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 583 said in a memo sent to members that as a result, Calgary Transit is cutting 17,000 hours of service – about one-third of its operations – per week, starting the week of May 25.

On May 6, Alberta confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 5,963.