2020 Canadian Screen Award winners to be announced virtually

The winners of this year’s postponed Canadian Screen Awards will be revealed in a series of virtual presentations later this month.

Following the cancellation of all Canadian Screen Week events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala, the Canadian Academy has worked to design a creative way to celebrate the nominees and announce the winners of the awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says eight pre-taped online shows will be livestreamed from May 25 through May 28 on the academy’s website and its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Presenters include Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack and Toronto Raptors sports announcer Herbie Kuhn, among others, who will be announced in the lead-up to the virtual presentations.

Nominees are encouraged to gather virtually to watch the announcements together, and winners are likewise encouraged to upload footage of their “winning moments” and acceptance speeches onto their social platform of choice with the hashtag #CdnScreenAwardWinner.

“As we navigate our new normal, we’ve had to rethink how we come together as a community,” said Beth Janson, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. “These presentations will put our homegrown work front and centre, and our hope is that teams will gather virtually to watch as we celebrate the best of Canadian talent from the past year.”

“Though almost every facet of our industry has changed over the past several weeks, creativity and innovation have persisted,” said John Young, chair of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. “It is more important than ever to show support for our peers, and we look forward to virtually applauding the nominees and winners that contributed to another incredible year of work by Canadian creators.”

Nominations for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards were announced in February in 144 film, television and digital media categories.

Mary Kills People, Global’s end-of-life drama, received 11 nods, while the network’s hit reality TV series Big Brother Canada earned three nominations, including one for Best Reality Series.

Global National has been recognized as a nominee for Best National Newscast, along with one of its anchors, Dawna Friesen, who was nominated for Best National Reporter.

Global BC News Hour at 6’s Rumina Daya has been given a nod for Best Local Reporter, with the show also earning a nomination for Best Local Newscast.

This year, hit comedy TV series Schitt’s Creek leads the nominees with 26 nods overall; the show’s series finale aired in April. Anne with an E takes a close second with 17 nominations.

Jason Priestley from Private Eyes will go up against Dan and Eugene Levy for the Best Lead Actor award, among others.

ET Canada has been nominated for two awards, including Best News Entertainment Series. Additionally, HGTV’s Island of Bryan has received four award nominations overall.

Take a look at the schedule for the series of virtual presentations:

Monday, May 25, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Broadcast News

7:30 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Sports Programming

8 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Documentary and Factual

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Children’s and Youth Programming, presented by Shaw Rocket Fund

7:30 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Lifestyle and Reality

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs

8 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs and Performance

Thursday, May 28, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts

Here are the nominees in the major categories for both TV and film:

Best Drama Series

Anne with an E

Cardinal

Coroner

Mary Kills People

Vikings

Best Comedy Series

Jann

Kim’s Convenience

Letterkenny

Schitt’s Creek

Workin’ Moms

Best Entertainment News Series

Entertainment Tonight Canada

ETalk

ETalk Presents: TIFF 2018

Best Reality Series

The Amazing Race Canada

Big Brother Canada

Blown Away

The Great Canadian Baking Show

Top Chef Canada

Best Lifestyle Series

Home to Win

Island of Bryan

Mary’s Kitchen Crush

Property Brothers

Where to I Do?

Best Local Newscast

CBC Ottawa News at 6

CBC Windsor News at 6

City News

Global BC News Hour at 6

Best National Newscast

APTN National News

CBC News: The National

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Global National

Melissa Ridgen, Dennis Ward (APTN National News)

Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing (CBC News: The National)

Lisa LaFlamme (CTV National News With Lisa LaFlamme)

Dawna Friesen (Global National)

Best Local Reporter

Farrah Merali (CBC Toronto News at 6)

Angela Sterritt (CBC Vancouver News at 6)

Cynthia Mulligan (City News)

Rumina Daya (Global BC News Hour at 6)

Best Lead Actor (Drama Series)

Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth)

Billy Campbell (Cardinal)

Jerry O’Connell (Carter)

Roger Cross (Coroner)

Shawn Doyle (Unspeakable)

Best Lead Actress (Drama Series)

Amybeth McNulty (Anne with An E)

Karine Vanasse (Cardinal)

Serinda Swan (Coroner)

Lauren Lee Smith (Frankie Drake Mysteries)

Caroline Dhavernas (Mary Kills People)

Best Lead Actor (Comedy Series)

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience)

Jared Keeso (Letterkenny)

Jason Priestley (Private Eyes)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Lead Actress (Comedy Series)

Jann Arden (Jann)

Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience)

Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Lifestyle Host

John Catucci (Big Food Bucket List)

Sangita Patel (Home to Win)

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Island of Bryan)

Mary Berg (Mary’s Kitchen Crush)

Drew and Jonathan Silver Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home)

Best Motion Picture

Annie at 13,000 ft.

Antigone

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

The Twentieth Century

White Lie

Best Lead Actor (Film)

Gilbert Sicotte (And the Birds Rained Down)

Ryan McDonald (Black Conflux)

Mark O’Brien (Goalie)

Marc-André Grondin (Mafia Inc.)

Dan Beirne (The Twentieth Century)

Best Lead Actress (Film)

Deragh Campbell (Annie at 13,000 ft.)

Nahéma Ricci (Antigone)

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)

Violet Nelson (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)

Kacey Rohl (White Lie)

Best Supporting Actor (Film)

Rémy Girard (And the Birds Rained Down)

Matt Johnson (Annie at 13,000 ft.)

Andy McQueen (Disappearance at Clifton Hill)

Daniel Stern (James Vs. His Future Self)

Douglas Grégoire (Kuessipan)

Best Supporting Actress (Film)

Leanna Chea (14 Days, 12 Nights)

Nour Belkhiria (Antigone)

Larissa Corriveau (Ghost Town Anthology)

Alison Midstokke (Happy Face)

Yamie Grégoire (Kuessipan)

Best Feature-Length Documentary

Alexandre Le Fou

If You Could Read My Mind

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince

Nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up

Prey

—

For all remaining nominees, you can visit the official Canadian Academy website.

Global News and Global TV are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

— With files from the Canadian Press and Global News’ Adam Wallis