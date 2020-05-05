Overnight stabbing in Winnipeg sends man to hospital

Winnipeg police say a man was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after an overnight stabbing.
Police were called to William Whyte Park on Higgins Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.
There, police say they found a man who had been stabbed in the back. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.
Police taped the area off on Tuesday.
No arrests have been made.
— With files from Global News’ Abigail Turner
