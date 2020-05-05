Menu

Crime

Overnight stabbing in Winnipeg sends man to hospital

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 9:12 am
Officers at the scene of an overnight stabbing on Higgins Avenue Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Officers at the scene of an overnight stabbing on Higgins Avenue Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police say a man was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after an overnight stabbing.

Police were called to William Whyte Park on Higgins Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

There, police say they found a man who had been stabbed in the back. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police taped the area off on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

A man was reportedly stabbed in the back at Winnipeg’s William Whyte Park on Monday night.
A man was reportedly stabbed in the back at Winnipeg’s William Whyte Park on Monday night. Abigail Turner/Global News

— With files from Global News’ Abigail Turner

