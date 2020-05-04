Menu

Crime

Sedation required for man causing early-morning disturbance in Winnipeg, say police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 6:18 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 6:23 pm
Winnipeg police say a man accused of causing a disturbance early Monday needed to be sedated after trying to fight with officers.
Winnipeg police say a man accused of causing a disturbance early Monday needed to be sedated after trying to fight with officers. File/Global News

A man accused of causing a disturbance outside a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Station early Monday had to be sedated after police say he started fighting with responding officers.

Police were called to the reports of an agitated man banging on the windows of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Station on Furby Street near Notre Dame Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

The man, who police say later armed himself with a piece of wood that he began swinging violently, was found in a nearby yard at a home on Bannantyne Avenue.

Police say he became combative with officers and nearby homeowners were warned to stay indoors.

Officers used various attempts to subdue the man, including pepper-spray and multiple deployments from a Taser, but police say they had no effect.

Police say several officers used forced the man to the ground where he was sedated by paramedics.

Two officers were injured in the scuffle, and one was treated in hospital.

The 28-year-old man was also taken to hospital in stable condition, where he remains.

No charges had been laid as of Monday afternoon.

