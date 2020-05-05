Menu

Crime

Halifax police identify man accused of impersonating a police officer near trail

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 7:56 am
Updated May 5, 2020 7:57 am
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

Halifax Regional Police say they have identified the man accused of impersonating a police officer near a Clayton Park trail over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot at 61 Chadwick Place at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Halifax police investigating report of man impersonating police officer near trail

The caller reported seeing a man wearing a black hat with ‘RCMP-POLICE-GRC’ written on it sitting in a light grey sedan.

When asked what he was doing there, the man stated he was with Halifax Regional Police and was watching the trails in the area, police said.

The man and the vehicle were gone when officers arrived on the scene, police said, adding that neither Halifax Regional Police nor RCMP had officers in the area at the time.

Calls grow for more regulation around collecting police paraphernalia in wake of N.S. shootings

The incident comes two weeks after a gunman disguised as an RCMP officer and driving a replica RCMP cruiser killed 22 people in five rural Nova Scotia communities.

In a tweet Monday, Halifax Regional Police chief Dan Kinsella called the situation “highly irresponsible … especially during a sensitive time.”

“It’s extremely important to be mindful of the impact such actions and words can have on many others,” he said.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, but say there is no concern for public safety.

