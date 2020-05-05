Officers find man stabbed to death on downtown street: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was found stabbed to death on a downtown Montreal street early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said constables discovered the unconscious 61-year-old man at around 2:30 a.m. while on patrol on Ste-Catherine and Drummond streets. They quickly determined he had been stabbed by what Brabant described as “an edged weapon.”

Brabant said that while paramedics were called to the scene, the victim was confirmed dead on site.

Shortly afterwards, a 60-year-old suspect was located “not far from the scene,” according to Brabant. That man was taken into police custody and is expected to be interrogated later in the day Tuesday.

While investigators worked to piece together what happened, Ste-Catherine Street has been closed between Drummond and De la Montagne streets, while Drummond Street was closed from Maisonneuve to René-Lévesque boulevards.

