Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Officers find man stabbed to death on downtown street: Montreal police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 7:20 am
Montreal police constables reportedly discovered the body of a 61-year-old man who had been stabbed to death early on the morning of May 5, 2020.
Montreal police constables reportedly discovered the body of a 61-year-old man who had been stabbed to death early on the morning of May 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

A man was found stabbed to death on a downtown Montreal street early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said constables discovered the unconscious 61-year-old man at around 2:30 a.m. while on patrol on Ste-Catherine and Drummond streets. They quickly determined he had been stabbed by what Brabant described as “an edged weapon.”

READ MORE: Montreal man stabbed in Plateau–Mont-Royal Friday

Brabant said that while paramedics were called to the scene, the victim was confirmed dead on site.

Shortly afterwards, a 60-year-old suspect was located “not far from the scene,” according to Brabant. That man was taken into police custody and is expected to be interrogated later in the day Tuesday.

READ MORE: Mother charged with murder, attempted murder after girls stabbed in Montreal on Saturday

While investigators worked to piece together what happened, Ste-Catherine Street has been closed between Drummond and De la Montagne streets, while Drummond Street was closed from Maisonneuve to René-Lévesque boulevards.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceStabbingSPVMmontreal stabbingMontreal crimeJean-Pierre BrabantDowntown MontrealMan stabbedSte-Catherine streetDrummond Streetmontreal police serviceDe La Montagne StreetMontreal man stabbed
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.