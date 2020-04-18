Menu

Crime

Montreal man stabbed in Plateau–Mont-Royal Friday

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 11:15 am
Montreal Police say they do not fear for his life.
A Montreal man was stabbed late Friday night in the Plateau–Mont-Royal borough, according to Montreal police.

Authorities located the victim, a 33-year-old man, shortly before midnight Friday at the corner of Saint-Joseph Boulevard and Cartier Street, according to police.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating Sunday night stabbing in Ville-Émard

“The man was injured in the upper body where he was later transported to a hospital in the Montreal area,” said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque. “Medical authorities aren’t fearing for his life.”

The victim was known to police.

READ MORE: 19-year-old hit by gunshot in Saint-Michel: Montreal police

A security perimeter was set up on Saint-Joseph Boulevard closing to two-way traffic between Papineau and Chabot, but it has since been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators were called to the scene to investigate the scene to determine the circumstances of the event.

No arrests have been made.

