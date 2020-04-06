Montreal police investigating Sunday night stabbing in Ville-Émard

Montreal police are investigating after officers say a man was stabbed late Sunday night in the Sud-Ouest borough.
Const. Caroline Chevrefils said the incident took place before 10 p.m. inside an apartment on Galt Street in the borough’s Ville-Émard district.
Chevrefils said a conflict “broke down” between two friends, leading to a 53-year-old man being stabbed in the upper body. He was transported to hospital, where he is expected to recover, according to police.
A 41-year-old male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the apartment, police said. There have been no arrests at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate what happened.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS