Crime

Montreal police investigating Sunday night stabbing in Ville-Émard

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 7:28 am
Montreal police are investigating a stabbing at a Ville-Émard apartment on Sunday night.
Montreal police are investigating a stabbing at a Ville-Émard apartment on Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police are investigating after officers say a man was stabbed late Sunday night in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils said the incident took place before 10 p.m. inside an apartment on Galt Street in the borough’s Ville-Émard district.

READ MORE: Quebec Walmart worker hit by driver allegedly angered by coronavirus measures

Chevrefils said a conflict “broke down” between two friends, leading to a 53-year-old man being stabbed in the upper body. He was transported to hospital, where he is expected to recover, according to police.

A 41-year-old male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the apartment, police said. There have been no arrests at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

