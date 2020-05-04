Surrey company creates hat-mounted face shield to protect food-service workers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s anything but business as usual at Surrey’s Vital Manufacturing Inc.

The manufacturing company was busy building machinery for clients in the food-service sector. Then came the novel coronavirus pandemic, and company president Joshua Bradshaw thought about ways to keep food-service workers and customers safe.

1:32 B.C. teen printing and shipping face shields to U.S. doctors B.C. teen printing and shipping face shields to U.S. doctors

The result? The Cap Shield, a wearable barrier that can be attached to hats or visors via custom-made clips.

READ MORE: Collaborative effort in Kelowna creating face shields for frontline health workers

“We would go through drive-thrus, looking inside restaurant kitchens; we would notice that almost everybody in there was already wearing a ballcap, but they had no protection between their face and the food they were preparing for us,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We saw a need for a product there, and we started getting to work on that.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Masks and PPE still for sale in B.C.but not all are created equal Masks and PPE still for sale in B.C.but not all are created equal

Initially invented with restaurants in mind, Bradshaw says the Cap Shield can be used in all kinds of business settings.

“We’ve had clients from all different industries contacting us, including dental offices, salons, industrial clients of all kinds. It’s really quite diverse and it works for almost every industry,” he said.

The gear is not meant to be used in the health-care sector, although it could help health-care workers by cutting down on the use of personal protection equipment in other professional settings.

Bradshaw says the company has already received orders for the Cap Shield, which he sees as a “long-term solution.”

“We actually don’t see this going away anytime soon,” he said.

“When we think of the chefs or service staff at restaurants and fast-food chains, we don’t see any time where they’re going to decide they don’t need this any longer.”