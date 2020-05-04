Menu

Canada

New Brunswick government announces investigation into death of Fredericton inmate

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 7:50 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 7:52 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An inmate in the custody of the provincial correctional system has died on Sunday, according to the government of New Brunswick.

Derek James Whalen, 37, an inmate at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre, was transported to the Moncton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The province said Whalen was being held on remand awaiting a court appearance.

“The incident, including the cause of death, is being investigated by the RCMP and Coroner Services,” said the province in a statement.

More to come…

