Inmate at New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary dies serving life sentence

An inmate serving a life sentence has died in custody at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

Correctional Service Canada says Gerald Cooke died on Friday of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Cooke, 74, had been serving a life sentence since November 17, 1995.

His offences included second degree murder and attempted murder.

Cooke’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

Correctional Service Canada policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

