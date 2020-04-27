Menu

Canada

Inmate at New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary dies serving life sentence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2020 2:50 pm
Crime Global News
Stock photo. Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images

An inmate serving a life sentence has died in custody at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

Correctional Service Canada says Gerald Cooke died on Friday of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Cooke, 74, had been serving a life sentence since November 17, 1995.

READ MORE: Oxycodone seized at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick: Correctional Service Canada

His offences included second degree murder and attempted murder.

Cooke’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

Correctional Service Canada policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickCorrectional Service CanadaDorchester PenitentiaryGerald Cooke
