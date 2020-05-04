Hamilton reports 21 COVID-19 deaths, second outbreak at Heritage Green

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported its 21st death connected to COVID-19 on Monday.

The latest death was an 82-year-old man in the community with no connection to a long-term care home or retirement residence, according to public health.

Meanwhile, the city’s medical officer of health said a second outbreak has been declared at Heritage Green Nursing Home after additional surveillance testing was done.

“We did find three people, when that testing was done in Heritage Green, that were asymptomatic — all residents who were positive,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson in an update on Monday.

“Staff testing will continue tomorrow, so that piece of that is not done yet. And so with having additional positives, they are back in an outbreak status now.”

The first outbreak at Heritage Green was declared over last week.

Four of the city’s 21 deaths are connected to Heritage Green while seven are tied to an outbreak at Cardinal retirement residence — which is now over, after all residents and staff at that facility were tested.

The city has 13 outbreaks with Mission Services of Hamilton added to the list on May 2 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The city now has 458 total cases of the novel coronavirus as of May 4, with 451 confirmed cases and seven probable.

Richardson went on to say that a positive sign for the city in the pandemic is the time it’s taking to double the city’s cases. She says the doubling of cases in the city is now at a rate of every 50 days.

During the city’s peak in early April , Hamilton was doubling its case total every five days.

“Those numbers continue to come down. The doubling time continues to lengthen that. We’re able to look after these cases in a timely manner in order for us to move forward. And we don’t want to experience a second peak,” Richardson said.

Niagara Region reports 52 COVID-19 related deaths

Niagara Region reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Mondays for a total of 523, with more than half of their total cases — 332 — resolved, according to public health.

The region now has 52 deaths after seven more were reported over the weekend with four more tied to a long-term care home or retirement residence.

Forty-three deaths are connected to care homes or retirement facilities in the region.

Niagara Health has outbreaks at two of its hospitals, with the latest on the weekend involving two workers and six patients testing positive at the inpatient Trillium Unit at the Greater Niagara General Site in Niagara Falls.

The other outbreak continues at the St. Catharines General Site.

The region has outbreaks in two retirement homes — Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, and Seasons in Welland.

Royal Rose Place and Henley House in St Catharines are the two long-term care homes with outbreaks.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 196 cases of coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) is reporting only two new cases since the weekend with 196 total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30 with Anson Place Retirement / Nursing Home accounting for 27 deaths in the region as of May 4.

Fifty-four per cent of the two region’s deaths have been among patients aged 60 plus.

HNHU says 50 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region has 541 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday for 478 positive cases and 63 probable cases.

Public health reported seven more recoveries on May 4. The region has 395 cases now considered resolved.

There were no new deaths since the weekend, the region holds at 22 deaths tied to COVID-19. Eleven were residents or patients with an association to an institutional outbreak.

There are outbreaks at one retirement home, and three long-term care homes in Halton region.

Seventy-three of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County reports 99 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday to bring the region’s total number of cases to 99.

The county now has three outbreaks which also include Briarwood Gardens retirement home, Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre.

The region has three deaths and 71 resolved cases.

