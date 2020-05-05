Woman falls to her death posing for photo after coronavirus lockdown in Turkey

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old woman from Kazakhstan has died after falling off a high cliff while posing for a photograph in Turkey, where she was celebrating the end of a coronavirus lockdown with a friend.

Olesia Suspitsina was hiking with her friend Larysa Kamalova at Duden Park in Antalya, Turkey, when they decided to cross a security fence to pose for a photo, Turkey’s Hurriyet news outlet reports.

Suspitsina slipped and fell approximately 35 metres (115 feet) down the slope, police told Hurriyet.

She was pronounced dead after marine police recovered her body on April 27, Sputnik Turkey reports.

The Duden Waterfalls are shown in Antalya, Turkey, in this 2013 file photo. Chris Brunskill/FIFA via Getty Images

Photos on Suspitsina’s Facebook page show she had posed near Duden’s scenic waterfalls in the past. The native of Kazakhstan was working in the tourism industry in Turkey, according to reports.

Suspitsina’s fatal fall happened on a Monday after Turkey’s weekend coronavirus lockdowns ended. The country has been trying to slow the virus while still running regular business on weekdays.

“We came to the park in the evening and we drank wine,” Kamalova told News1 in Turkey. “Then we were talking to a friend on video. When Olesia was talking on video, she asked me to take a picture of her.”

Suspitsina was looking for a spot to strike the perfect pose when she fell off the cliff, Kamalova said.

Olesia Suspitsina is shown in this image posted on her Facebook page in 2019. Olesia Suspitsina/Facebook

Kamalova has been charged with negligence in connection with the incident, News1 reports.

Suspitsina’s body was transported back to her native Kazakhstan for burial, according to the outlet.

— With files from the Associated Press