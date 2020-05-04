‘Love Island’ U.K. postpones summer series to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Love Island U.K. is posting its summer series to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV announced Monday that it is moving Season 7 of Love Island and no one will be quarantining in the villa this summer.

“We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority,” Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said in a statement.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021,” Lygo continued. “In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

ITV added a winter series in January and Season 7 would have marked the first year where two seasons of the show were aired.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore took to Twitter to break the news to fans on Monday.

“Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021. Great news is that there have been more applications then (sic) any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe,” she tweeted.

Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe ❤️ — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) May 4, 2020

Last week Lygo hinted at postponing Season 7 during the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival event.

“What signal might it be sending out if we’re doing a show where everybody’s crammed together slathering over each other and the rest of the world can’t go near anyone in the park,” he said. “I’m a bit uneasy about that.”

He added that ITV explored making Love Island in Cornwall in the U.K., but decided it didn’t fit the vision of the popular reality series.

