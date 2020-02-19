Caroline Flack’s family releases unpublished Instagram post

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Caroline Flack has released an unpublished Instagram post written by the late British TV presenter weeks before she killed herself.

In the post provided to the Eastern Daily Press on Wednesday, Flack, who was 40, “took responsibility” for an alleged domestic assault against her boyfriend Lewis Burton, but suggested it was an accident, adding she “was NOT a domestic abuser.”

Before her death, Flack was advised not to share the post by her legal representatives as she was set to stand trial on assault charges in March.

In December 2019, the former Love Island host was charged with assaulting 27-year-old Burton, a British tennis player, in their London, England home.

Later that week, Flack resigned from her role as host on the popular reality TV series.

The newly uncovered draft went public on the same day that an inquest at the Poplar coroner’s court in London began, four days after Flack’s death.

In the post, Flack spoke of her “collapsed” life following the accusations and her departure from Love Island.

“Within 24 hours, my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen,” she wrote.

Caroline Flack seen on the red carpet during the Brit Awards 2019 at The O2, Peninsula Square in London. Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night, even on the night,” she said referring to the incident. “But the truth is… It was an accident.”

Flack credited her actions to “some sort of emotional breakdown,” adding, “I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened.”

She also apologized for the impact that the allegations have made on her family.

“I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through,” wrote Flack.

“I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back.”

Flack pointed her finger at the media, saying her story and charges were being used merely for “entertainment” purposes.

In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, ‘Love Island’ TV presenter Caroline Flack, centre, is escorted by police as she arrives at court in London, England after being charged with assault of former professional tennis player and model Burton. AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, FILE

“The truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment,” she said. “I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.”

On the negative attention she gained, Flack wrote: “I’ve accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it’s all part of my job.”

“The problem with brushing things under the carpet is they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.”

Flack was found dead in her apartment on Saturday. On Wednesday, U.K. coroners confirmed that she died by suicide, as reported by Variety.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610. Tweet This