‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack steps down after assault charge

The Flack is not coming back for Winter Love Island.

Love Island host Caroline Flack announced she’s “stepping down” from the series after she was charged with assault.

The 40-year-old host confirmed the news in a statement on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

“There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life,” Flack wrote.

“While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

Flack, who has hosted the show since 2015, said Love Island “has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.”

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6,” Flack announced.

“I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

In a followup post, Flack said she has “never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life.”

“Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest .. but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding,” she wrote.

“Please know that I see them .. and my boyfriend Lewis … I love you x.”

A spokesperson for ITV also commented on Flack stepping down.

“ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline, and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island,” the spokesperson said.

Flack was charged with assault by beating on Thursday following an incident at her home in London, where she lives with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

According to BBC, officers attended Flack’s home after receiving reports of a man being assaulted. The man was not seriously injured.

“We treated two people at the scene and took one person to hospital,” police told the outlet.

Flack is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 23.