Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli announce separation after 22 years of marriage

Oscar-winning British actor Colin Firth has split from his wife, Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli, after 22 years of marriage.

Their publicists released a statement saying that the couple “maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children.”

“They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” the reps added.

Their separation announcement comes almost two years after Giuggioli revealed she had an affair with journalist Marco Brancaccia, a man she claimed stalked her.

She admitted to her past relationship with Brancaccia after he insisted to U.K. newspaper The Times that Giuggioli fabricated the harassment allegations to cover up their involvement.

Firth and Giuggioli both admitted that she did have relations with Brancaccia, and insisted his harassment started afterwards.

Giuggioli has been married to Firth since 1997, but the pair unofficially separated a few years ago before getting back together.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate,” a rep for Firth and Giuggioli said in a statement at the time.

“During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

“Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented,” continued the statement. “As a consequence of his stalking, threats and refusal to desist, the legal complaint was lodged with the Italian authorities.

“The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document. This is greatly to be regretted.”

Brancaccia said his relationship with Giuggioli took place between 2015 and 2016, and during their affair, she stated that “she wanted to leave Colin for [him].”

He also claimed to have received “hundreds” of love messages, diary entries, photos and videos from her during their time together, and insisted the marriage between Firth and Giuggioli had “been over for years.”

The matter between Firth, Giuggioli and Brancaccia was settled out of court in July 2018.

“In the best interests of their families, the parties have agreed [on] a private settlement,” said lawyers representing Firth and Giuggioli and Brancaccia in a joint statement in July 2018

“Therefore the parties have asked the court for a postponement of the preliminary hearing in order to formalize the agreement. From this point on, this agreement precludes any further public statement by any of the parties about this matter.”

Firth and Giuggioli, who lived together in Rome and London, have two sons, Luca and Matteo.

Both of the couple’s sons were born in Rome.

Firth, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor and a Golden Globe in 2011 for his portrayal of stuttering British monarch King George VI in The King’s Speech, also has a son with former partner Meg Tilly.

Giuggioli is an environmental activist and co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age, a sustainable consultancy firm.

— With files from The Associated Press and Chris Jancelewicz