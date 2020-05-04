Saskatoon hardware store shutting down after 7 decades in business

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a store many Saskatoon locals will miss.

Mayfair Hardware will close its doors permanently in the coming weeks after 71 years in business.

Owner Bruce Thomas’ family said the uncertain economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and his age made it the right time for him to retire and shut Mayfair Hardware down.

Thomas is 89 years old.

“Bruce is forever grateful for the many friendships he made over the years, and would like to thank his devoted staff for their ongoing support,” the family said in a statement.

Thomas’ father opened the shop in the 1940s. Thomas took over in the early 1960s after his father died.

There was a lineup of customers around the block Monday afternoon getting supplies and stepping into the store one last time.

Mayfair Hardware will be open until the Victoria Day long weekend.

