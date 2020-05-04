Woman assaulted, 2 men found dead inside Fredericton-area home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found inside a home in Upper Gagetown, N.B., Sunday night.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to a home along Highway 102 shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Police say a woman inside the home had reported being assaulted.

“The woman was able to leave the home and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release Monday.

Police say they were able to gain entry to the home in the early morning hours of Monday, where they discovered a 26-year-old man who was killed.

They also found the body of a 53-year-old man from Upper Gagetown.

“Criminality is not suspected in his death,” police said. “A firearm was seized from the scene.”

Police have not released any additional details, including the identities of those involved.