Crime

Fredericton police release identity of city’s second homicide victim of 2020

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 2:55 pm
Justin Finnemore has been identified as the victim of Fredericton's second homicide of 2020.
Justin Finnemore has been identified as the victim of Fredericton's second homicide of 2020. . Facebook/Justin Finnemore

A man who died shortly after being dropped at a Fredericton hospital with gunshot wounds has been identified as Justin Leigh Finnemore, according to Fredericton Police Force.

Police say the 29-year-old was dropped off at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital Saturday just after 4:30 a.m.

The Fredericton man died a short time later.

READ MORE: Fredericton police investigating second homicide of 2020

Police say the vehicle that dropped Finnemore off at the hospital was located and stopped by police.

Several people were taken into custody at that time, police say, and they have all since been released unconditionally.

Police don’t believe Finnemore’s homicide was random and said that charges have yet to be laid.

Fredericton homicide victim mourned by friends and family
Fredericton homicide victim mourned by friends and family

The city experienced its first homicide of the year on April 15.

The body of Clark Ernest Greene was located near the north side of Wilmot Park just before 8 a.m. Police say the man had significant injuries and was declared dead.

READ MORE: Fredericton police release identity of homicide victim found dead in Wilmot Park

The Fredericton Police Force say they currently do not have any information indicating the homicides are connected.

Anyone with information on the homicide of Justin Leigh Finnemore is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
