Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Ontario garden centres frustrated by measures that only allow partial reopening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2020 2:19 pm
Ontario begins to open select few seasonal businesses under strict conditions
WATCH ABOVE: As of May 4th, Ontario has allowed for certain businesses such as nurseries and garden centres to operate under the stipulation that sales must be conducted via curbside pickups or delivery. Miranda Anthistle has more on the list of businesses that are open.

Ontario’s garden centre operators say they’re frustrated by new government orders meant to ease the restrictions they’ve been under as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garden centres and landscaping companies are among those on the short list of Ontario businesses cleared to resume operations as of today.

READ MORE: Some seasonal businesses reopen in Ontario as COVID-19 spread slows

But while landscapers and lawn-care workers can resume their usual workloads, garden centres say the new rules only allow them to provide curbside pickup and delivery services.

They say they’ve been fielding confused and disappointed customers who were hoping to browse seasonal offerings in-person.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario allows certain businesses, workplaces to reopen May 4

Garden centre operators say May is a crucial time in their industry, and they hope the Ontario government allows them to open their doors to the public soon.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford said the government would have “good news” for garden centres later in the week.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario Garden CentresOntario Garden Centres CoronavirusOntario Garden Centres COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.