Canada

Edenwold, Sask., council approves 15% reduction in 2020 mill rate amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 3:13 pm
The Rural Municipality of Edenwold's council approved a 15 per cent reduction in the 2020 mill for residents, industrial and commercial businesses and agricultural properties.
The Rural Municipality of Edenwold's council approved a 15 per cent reduction in the 2020 mill for residents, industrial and commercial businesses and agricultural properties. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

The Rural Municipality of Edenwold in Saskatchewan is easing some of the financial pressure on its residents, businesses and farmers after approving a tax decrease amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, council has approved a 15 per cent reduction in 2020 mill rates for all residents, industrial and commercial businesses and agricultural properties.

“In this current context, we as a council chose to do something meaningful and far-reaching to help everyone in our municipality,” said Mitchell Huber, reeve of Edenwold. “Reducing mill rates is our way of helping.”

In April, council announced that late fees and penalty fees charged on utilities would be waived for the remainder of the year.

Its planning department also updated the existing economic development tax exemption policy and helped local businesses with promotion opportunities.

“Fiscally responsible governance ensures we can provide this tax relief and still remain solvent,” chief administrative ofﬁcer Kim McIvor said.

“We are also going ahead with over $3 million worth of infrastructure projects this year. We believe in our community and support the Saskatchewan construction industry.”

Some of these projects include three bridge rehabilitation projects, backup water well construction and a municipal office site concept design planning, including a fire hall and recreation field house.

The reeve said tax notices go out in August, and he hopes the much-needed relief comes at a good time.

“By then, people will have a better sense of their ﬁnancial situation and can make some plans of their own armed with this information. Taxes are not due until December, and we’ve always offered early tax payment incentives; those still apply,” Huber said.

2020 federal tax changes come into effect

CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan Coronavirusregina coronavirussaskatoon coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19regina COVID-19Saskatoon COVID-19RM of EdenwoldTax BreakEdenwold
