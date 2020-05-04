2 employees at Walmart in Peterborough test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Walmart Canada has confirmed that two employees at one of its stores in Peterborough, Ont., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an email to Global News Peterborough, Adam Grachnik, director of Walmart Canada’s corporate affairs, said two associates from its Peterborough South Supercentre on Chemong Road in the city’s north end recently tested positive for the virus.

Grachnik said the employees last worked at the store on April 21.

“We are in contact with the associates and are keeping them in our thoughts,” he said Monday. “Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery.”

Grachnik says the store remains open.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate,” he said. “We have regular enhanced cleaning in the store and other social-distancing measures. We have contacted public health.

Story continues below advertisement

“Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates,” he added.

Global News has reached out to Peterborough Public Health for comment.

As of Sunday, the health unit reported 84 confirmed coronavirus cases in its jurisdiction, which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Of the 84 cases, 47 are now declared resolved.

More to come.